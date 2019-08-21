BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a large-scale attack inside the Asir region of Saudi Arabia this week, targeting a number of sites under the control of the Saudi-led Coalition.

According to the offical media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their troops stormed the Majazah al-Sharqiyah area, where they later captured a number of points from the Saudi-led Coalition.

The entire operation was captured on film by their official media wing (video below):

