BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the Ansarallah forces launched three ballistic missiles and eight booby-trapped drones towards Saudi Arabia last night.

Al-Maliki said in a statement quoted by Saudi Arabia’s Sada News Agency: “The Houthi terrorist militia supported by Iran on Monday evening (22 June 2020) launched (8) (booby-trapped) drones towards civilian institutions and civilians in the Kingdom. The Coalition – praise be to God – intercepted and destroyed them ”

The statement continued: “The Houthi terrorist militia also launched, on Tuesday morning (23 June 2020) (3) ballistic missiles from the (Saada) Governorate towards the Kingdom, where the joint Coalition forces – thank God – were able to intercept two ballistic missiles towards the city (Najran) and ballistic missile towards the city (Jizan). ”

Al-Maliki condemned the actions, describing them as “terrorist attempts”, noting that “it targeted innocent civilians and civilian institutions, as well as population gatherings, which threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians in a deliberate and systematic manner, and intentionally causing high damage to civilian ranks by using drones that carry explosive materials.”

The Ansarallah forces have yet to respond to the allegations that they were behind last night’s attack; however, channels affiliated with the movement have reported that it was their projectiles that targeted Jizan and Najran in Saudi Arabia.

