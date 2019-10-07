BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces carried out a devastating attack against a group of Sudanese soldiers that were deployed to the western countryside of Yemen’s Ta’iz Governorate.
A statement from the official media wing of the Ansarallah Movement on Monday said that their forces carried out a direct missile attack on a Sudanese military gathering in the Al-Waziya District of the Ta’iz Governorate.
The spokesperson for the Ansarallah Movement added that this missile attack resulted in the death of several Sudanese soldiers.
On May 8th, 2018, the pro-government forces took control of the Waziya Junction after a fierce battle with the Ansarallah forces.
They would later score more advances in the Al-Waziya District after their allies arrived to help drive the Ansarallah troops out of this imperative area in western Yemen.
The Yemeni conflict began in March 2015 when the anti-government Ansarallah Movement launched a military campaign to expel the regime of Saudi-backed ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi.
The Ansarallah Movement managed to capture almost all of western Yemen before a big counter-offensive by the pro-government forces led to the recapturing of Aden and several other areas in the southern part of Yemen.
