BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces killed five Saudi soldiers along the northern border of Yemen on Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced on Monday.

According to the reports, the five soldiers were killed when the Ansarallah forces fired several artillery shells towards the border province of Jizan.

The reports added that among the five soldiers killed, two of them were officers with the rank of majors.

Recently, the clashes along the Yemeni-Saudi border have intensified, as the Ansrallah forces continue to launch offensive to retake ground they have lost in the Sa’ada and Hajjah governorates.

Advertisements