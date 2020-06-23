BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’a, announced the implementation of “Operation Fourth Balance of Deterrence” against Saudi Arabia, which he described as the largest offensive operation in Gulf kingdom.

According to the spokesperson, the Ansarallah forces “targeted the Ministry of Defense and Intelligence, Salman Air Force Base and military sites in Riyadh, Jizan and Najran.”

Sare’a said the operation used a large number of ballistic missiles and drones, including their Quds and Zulfiqar models.

He continued that the armed forces will carry out more operations against Saudi targets until the siege is lifted and the aggression against Yemen is stopped.

While Sare’a described the operation as a success, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition said they intercepted all hostile missiles and drones before they could reach any of their intended targets.

“The Houthi militia launched a number of (unexploded) drones at civil institutions and civilians in the Kingdom, and a number of them were intercepted by the joint coalition forces,” said Colonel Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition forces.

Last night’s attack was one of the first large-scale attacks launched by the Ansarallah forces this year; they had previously conducted similar strikes in 2018 and 2019, with one of the most devastating bombings taking place at the Saudi Aramco facilities last year.

