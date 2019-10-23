BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – This week, the Ansarallah forces’ official media wing released a new video showing their missile teams destroying several vehicles belonging to the Saudi-backed troops across Yemen and southern Saudi Arabia.

In the video, the Ansarallah missile teams can be seen firing anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) at the Saudi-backed troops; these strikes resulted in direct hits on the enemy vehicles.