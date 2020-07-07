BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces resumed their offensive inside the Marib Governorate on Monday, as their troops inched closer to the strategic administrative capital, which is under the control of the Saudi-backed Islah forces.

According to reports on Monday, the Ansarallah forces managed to capture the Halhalan Valley inside the contested Majzar District of the Marib Governorate.

Furthermore, the Ansarallah forces also captured several points inside the Midghal District after a fierce battle with the Islah fighters.

For the Islah forces, losing the administrative capital of Marib would be devastating, especially since they lost the neighboring Al-Jawf Governorate earlier this year.

As of now, it looks like the Ansarallah forces are attempting to encircle Marib city, which is similar to their battle strategy to capture the administrative capital of Al-Jawf.

