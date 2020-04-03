BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah-affiliated Yemeni Armed Forces announced this evening that they had confronted a warplane in the sky of Al-Hazm Directorate in the Al-Jawf Governorate.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, reported that the air defenses intercepted the aircraft using the newly-made Fater-1 defense system, and forced it to leave the airspace.

This latest confrontation comes a few days after the Saudi-led Coalition carried out a large-scale attack across northern Yemen in response to the Ansarallah strikes on several sites inside Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Muhammad Al Jaber, said earlier this week, “the kingdom is holding daily talks with the Houthis (var. Ansarallah), and it has invited the representatives of the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government to peace talks in Riyadh.”

The Wall Street Journal quoted the Saudi ambassador as saying that “the proposal to hold talks to end the five-year war is still on the table despite the escalation of violence a few days ago,” saying that “the Houthis have not yet responded to the offer.”

Jaber said, “Saudi officials spoke with their Houthi counterparts yesterday to confirm that the airstrikes on Sanaa were in response to the ballistic missile attacks that took place last Saturday, and not aimed at escalating the conflict.”

He added: “We are committed to reducing the escalation, and are ready for a ceasefire in all Yemeni lands if they accept that.”

