BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces scored a new advance in the Al-Bayda Governorate this week, after a fierce battle with the government-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces.

According to reports from the Al-Bayda Governorate on Monday, the Ansarallah forces managed to advance northeast towards the administrative border of Marib, seizing a number of sites in the process.

Among the areas captured by the Ansarallah forces was the small villages Al-Shari’ah and Al-Zahra’a, along with the Al-Alib Mountain.

The Ansarallah forces are currently working to establish full control over the Marib Governorate’s southern border with Al-Bayda.

At the same time, a large number of Ansarallah fighters are currently pushing eastward towards the administrative capital of Marib, despite attempts by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to foil their advances in the governorate.