BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Friday, clashes raged between the Hadi loyalists and Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces in the Marib Governorate, as the latter attempted to capture an important military camp under government control.

READ ALSO: Houthi forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi military camp in Najran

According to reports, the Ansarallah forces stormed the Hadi loyalist defenses in the Sirwah District in a bid to capture the strategic Kofal Camp in western Marib.

The Ansarallah forces were able to score a new advance in western Marib, putting them about 10 kilometers away from the center of the Sirwah District and 30 kilometers away from provincial capital.

Furthermore, the Ansarallah forces are also attempting to advance in the Majzar District in northwestern Marib, which is where the Mas military camp is located.

This latest advance by the Ansarallah forces puts the Hadi loyalists in dire need for reinforcements, as the former is quickly closing in on the headquarters of the Saudi-backed troops in northern Yemen.

Advertisements