BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Friday, clashes raged between the Hadi loyalists and Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces in the Marib Governorate, as the latter attempted to capture an important military camp under government control.
READ ALSO: Houthi forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi military camp in Najran
According to reports, the Ansarallah forces stormed the Hadi loyalist defenses in the Sirwah District in a bid to capture the strategic Kofal Camp in western Marib.
The Ansarallah forces were able to score a new advance in western Marib, putting them about 10 kilometers away from the center of the Sirwah District and 30 kilometers away from provincial capital.
Furthermore, the Ansarallah forces are also attempting to advance in the Majzar District in northwestern Marib, which is where the Mas military camp is located.
This latest advance by the Ansarallah forces puts the Hadi loyalists in dire need for reinforcements, as the former is quickly closing in on the headquarters of the Saudi-backed troops in northern Yemen.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.