BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Ansrallah forces announced on Friday that their troops managed to foil a large-scale attack by the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army in eastern Sana’a.
According to the Ansarallah forces, the Yemeni Army attempted to advance in the strategic Nihm District; however, they were repelled after a fierce battle on Friday.
The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces loyal to the Ansarallah Movement, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a statement on his Twitter account:
“The forces of aggression (the Yemeni army) launched a very wide attack over the Nihm District, which lasted from the early morning until today, with the support of the warplanes with air strikes.
We confronted the advance and they did not achieve any significant progress,” he stressed.
According to Brigadier-General Sare’a, “painful blows were inflicted on the enemy, with dozens of them killed or wounded.”
He said that “all attempts of the enemy will be unsuccessful”, vowing to “take all appropriate measures against this escalation.”
