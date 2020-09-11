BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Thursday, that it bombed “an important target” in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after launching a ballistic missile towards the Gulf Kingdom.
The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’a, said on his Twitter account that a “joint military operation” between the Air Force and the missile force was carried out using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile and four Samad 3 drones, without disclosing the nature of the “important target” being targeted.
Sare’a stressed that the attack was carried out “in response to the continuous escalation” and “the continuous siege” by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in support of the deposed Yemeni President Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi.
بعون الله تعالى نفذ سلاح الجو المسير والقوة الصاروخية عملية عسكرية مشتركة استهدفت هدفا مهما في عاصمة العدو السعودي "الرياض" بصاروخ بالستي نوع ذوالفقار و4 طائرات صماد3 المسيرة.
يأتي هذا الاستهداف ردا على التصعيد المستمر من قبل العدو وحصاره المتواصل على بلدنا العزيز…
— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) September 10, 2020
The Yemeni spokesman vowed to carry out “painful operations if it continued its aggression and siege on our great country and our dear people.”
This announcement comes just days after they announced the targeting of ‘sensitive’ sites at the Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.