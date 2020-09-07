BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Sunday evening, the Ansarallah forces announced that they had targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia with a number of drones.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said, in a statement carried by the Al-Masirah TV channel, “The air force carried out a large-scale attack on military sites and sensitive targets at Abha International Airport, with a number of drones.”

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a continued that the attack was ‘accurate’ and caused significant damage to the installation.

He added that the targeting of military sites at Abha Airport came “in response to the continuous air escalation and the continuing aggression and siege on Yemen.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition contrasted the Ansarallah Movement’s claims, stating that their forces were able to repel a drone attack on the Abha International Airport.

This latest attack by the Ansarallah Movement comes at the same time that the Saudi-led Arab Coalition increases their strikes over northern and central Yemen.