BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces carried out a devastating attack on a key port-city in the western region of Yemen on Thursday, causing serious damage to an important base belonging to the Arab Coalition troops.
According to reports from western Yemen, the Ansarallah forces launched a big attack using armed drones and ballistic missiles; they would hit a number of bases belonging to groups like the Giants Brigade and other Arab Coalition troops.
Some reports from Al-Mocha claim that more than ten fighters from the Giants Brigade were killed, along with a number of civilians in the area.
Furthermore, the Saudi Coalition was able to intercept some of the missiles, but they were unable to prevent all of the projectiles from hitting this imperative port-city.
The Ansarallah forces have recently limited their number of attacks on the Arab Coalition troops because they are involved in a new round of peace talks; however, the likelihood that these peace talks will end the war are very slim.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.