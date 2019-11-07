BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces carried out a devastating attack on a key port-city in the western region of Yemen on Thursday, causing serious damage to an important base belonging to the Arab Coalition troops.

According to reports from western Yemen, the Ansarallah forces launched a big attack using armed drones and ballistic missiles; they would hit a number of bases belonging to groups like the Giants Brigade and other Arab Coalition troops.

Some reports from Al-Mocha claim that more than ten fighters from the Giants Brigade were killed, along with a number of civilians in the area.

Furthermore, the Saudi Coalition was able to intercept some of the missiles, but they were unable to prevent all of the projectiles from hitting this imperative port-city.

The Ansarallah forces have recently limited their number of attacks on the Arab Coalition troops because they are involved in a new round of peace talks; however, the likelihood that these peace talks will end the war are very slim.

