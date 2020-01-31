BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Yahya Sarai, the military spokesman for the Ansarallah group (Houthis) in Yemen, said that 26 missiles were fired at Saudi Arabia from January 25 to January 30, targeting the airports of Abha, Jizan, abd Najran, along with the Khamis Mushayt base, Saudi Aramco-affiliated facilities and two sensitive targets deep in the kingdom.
In addition to the missile strikes, the Ansarallah forces’ spokesperson said their troops captured approximately 800 square kilometers of territory in northern Yemen over the last week.
“We liberated 800 square kilometers during the operations, and the losses of the other side amounted to more than 3500 dead, and the Bunyan Al-Marsous operation led to the reinforcement of our advanced forces near the city of Marib,” he said, according to the Al-Masirah channel.
He noted that “some parts of the districts of Al-Ghail and Madghel in Marb are now areas of confrontation.”
This advance led to the capture of the entire Nihm District in eastern Sana’a and much of the Marib Governorate’s western countryside.
