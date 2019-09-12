BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces managed to score a big advance along the Yemeni-Saudi border this week after launching a big offensive against the Yemeni pro-government forces in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region.

Backed by heavy artillery, the Ansarallah forces began the offensive in the Jahfan area of the Jizan region; this would later result in a big advance for the Yemeni group.

Following the capture of several sites in the Jahfan area, the Ansarallah forces seized several weapons and proceeded to withdraw from these sites before the Saudi Coalition began to bomb the area.

The entire operation was captured by the Ansarallah forces’ media wing; it shows the start of the offensive and the aftermath:

