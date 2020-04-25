BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces captured several areas in the Al-Jawf Governorate after a fierce battle with the government-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces and Islah militia this morning.
According to the Ansarallah forces,”a wide-scale operation was launched, as we began to advance towards the Al-Marazeeq (upper and lower plateau) and Bir al-Marazeeq, and to control it after completing the purification of the city of Al-Hazm (Al-Jouf Center) from remnants of mercenaries. ”
A source told the Yemen-based newspaper, Saba, that the Ansarallah forces also “took control of Tabab, the entire military camp, Jabal Al-Ashsha and the village of Al-Khusf”
The source pointed out, “The enemy’s attempt to regain its positions with intense encroachment turned into a disaster for them.”
According to Saba, during the attack, “a large number of dead and wounded, including commanders, fell from the Yemeni army, and weapons and equipment were seized.”
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, announced on April 8, the of the strategic camp and Aljdafar east of the Al-Hazm Directorate, following an attack by the Yemeni army from several axes.
The Ansarallah forces are now on the offensive in northern Yemen again after taking a brief hiatus to fend off several attacks by the pro-government troops in the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda governorates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.