BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have scored a new advance in northern Yemen after resuming their assault in the Marib Governorate this week.

According to Ansarallah-affiliated media, their forces launched a heavy attack this week on the strategic Kofal Camp near Marib city.

The Ansarallah forces managed to crack the main line of defense for the Saudi-backed troops, resulting in the capture of the Kofal Camp and the subsequent retreat of the latter to Marib city.

With Kofal Camp under Ansrallah control, it appears only a matter of time before the Saudi-backed Islah forces concede the entire Sirwah District of Marib.

