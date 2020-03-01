BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have announced the capture of the capital city of the Al-Jawf Governorate, following a week-long battle with the Saudi-backed Islah militias in northern Yemen.
According to the Ansarallah forces, the pro-government Yemeni military and Islah militias withdrew from the administrative capital of the Al-Jawf Governorate, Hazm, after nearly besieging the aforementioned groups on Sunday.
The loss of Hazm marks the first time in over two years that the Saudi-led Coalition has lost a capital city in Yemen.
Furthermore, the loss of Hazm could not come at a worse time for the Saudi-led Coalition, as the Ansarallah forces are still advancing towards the administration capital of the Marib Governorate.
Should the Ansarallah forces captured Marib city, this would mean that the Saudi-led Coalition no longer controls any capitals in the northwestern part of Yemen.
