BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Wednesday that their air force heavily targeted several Saudi economic facilities, including oil and gas fields.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, stated at a press conference broadcast: “The Saudi enemy received painful strikes in response to its escalation on the ground and air in the battle to liberate Al-Jawf.”

“The Air Force conducted 54 operations, including 33 operations targeting several Saudi military and economic sites,” he continued.

“The operations of the air force managed to inflict heavy losses on the enemy in terms of equipment and lives in addition to economic losses as a result of targeting vital installations related to the oil and gas industry,” he would add.

His statement comes at the same time that the Ansarallah forces announced that their troops had reached the gates of Marib city in northern Yemen.

Advertisements