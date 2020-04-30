BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces (Houthis) announced on Wednesday evening, the end of their large-scale operation, stating that they control 95% of Al-Jawf Governorate.

Al-Masirah TV quoted a spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’a, as saying that his forces killed approximately 1,200 enemy fighters, while capturing several sites across Al-Jawf.

He confirmed that the newly captured areas amounted to 3,500 square kilometers, that is, the entire Al-Hazm desert, in addition to the areas of Khub and Al-Sha’af, pointing out that Al-JawfDesert formed the most important den for Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

“The importance of the camp is that it is the last stronghold of mercenaries in Al-Jawf, and it is a key to the Marib Governorate. The forces of aggression have escalated in Marib greatly during the last period and that the army and the committees are confronting them,” Sari’a said.

He said his forces have “strategic options that will make the enemy regret its escalation, and they must bear the consequences, and that the aggression’s war launched more than 256 raids since the end of March and until the beginning of April on Al-Jawf.”

Earlier this year, the Ansarallah forces announced that their troops captured the administrative capital of Al-Jawf after a fierce battle for the city.

Since then, they have managed to take control of almost all of the Al-Jawf Governorate and much of neighboring Marib.

Advertisements