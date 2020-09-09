BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Wednesday, a new drone attack on the Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a brief statement via his Twitter account that the Ansarallah forces targeted the Abha International Airport with a number of Qasef (Ka-2) drones.
He said that “the attack hit military and sensitive targets inside the airport,” stressing that “the strikes were accurate.”
The military spokesman pointed out that “the targeting comes in response to the escalation of the aggression (Saudi-led Coalition), its crimes and the ongoing siege.”
The Arab coalition announced on Tuesday evening that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Ansarallah forces toward the southern region of Saudi Arabia.
The attack came the day after the Ansarallah forces announced that it had carried out an attack with a number of Samad 3 drones on the Abha International Airport.
