BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement announced that it had targeted the Saudi Abha airport with a drone on Monday, and that was in the third day of carrying out similar operations against Saudi targets.
According to a statement from the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces:
“The air force managed to carry out an attack operation on the Abha International Airport this morning,” claiming that their forces hit “an important military target inside the airport.”
The spokesman added that this operation comes “in response to the crimes of aggression and its continued siege on our people.”
Earlier in the day, the Arab coalition in Yemen announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace an explosive drone launched by the Ansarallah forces toward Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, the Ansarallah Movement announced two big attacks on the King Khaled Airport and Abha Airport, marking the first time this month that they targeted these sites.
