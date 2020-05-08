BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Thursday evening that one of the group’s most prominent military leaders had been killed.
According to reports, a funeral procession for Major General Mohamed Abdel-Karim Al-Hamran, commander of the group’s special forces, was held in his honor.
The funeral ceremony for the late military commander was held in the presence of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Major General Ali Hamoud Al-Mawshki, and a number of leaders.
Hamran was praised his characteristics and his heroic stances in various fields and fronts.
The mourners affirmed that “the blood of the martyrs did not and will not go as far as it has yielded the honor, victory and glory of Yemen, affirming that they will follow the path of those who were killed, and provide the fronts of heroism and honor with men and equipment.”
The body of the late commander will be buried in his hometown in the Sa’ada Governorate.
IN the same context, the Associated Press said that Hamran, who is one of the most prominent military leaders in the group, is the highest ranked commanders who has been killed this year.
