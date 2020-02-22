BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Saturday the downing of an Arab coalition reconnaissance plane in the Jizan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia.
Al-Masirah TV, quoted Ansarallah sources as saying that the group shot down a coalition reconnaissance plane while it was flying east of Al-Khoba in Jizan.
Ansar Allah did not give details of the shooting down.
In a related context, Brigadier Yahya Sari, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces loyal to the Ansarallah Movement, said on his official page on Facebook, that “the air defenses responded to the formation of combat consisting of Saudi and Emirati warplanes with a number of Fateer-1 missiles in the sky of the Directorate Insatiable east of the capital Sanaa.
Brigadier-General Sari said, “Forcing the formation to leave the airspace before carrying out any hostile tasks.”
He pointed out that the group “will unveil tomorrow the 4 air defense systems at the martyr Abdul Aziz al-Muharram exhibition.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.