BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Saturday the downing of an Arab coalition reconnaissance plane in the Jizan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Al-Masirah TV, quoted Ansarallah sources as saying that the group shot down a coalition reconnaissance plane while it was flying east of Al-Khoba in Jizan.

Ansar Allah did not give details of the shooting down.

In a related context, Brigadier Yahya Sari, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces loyal to the Ansarallah Movement, said on his official page on Facebook, that “the air defenses responded to the formation of combat consisting of Saudi and Emirati warplanes with a number of Fateer-1 missiles in the sky of the Directorate Insatiable east of the capital Sanaa.

Brigadier-General Sari said, “Forcing the formation to leave the airspace before carrying out any hostile tasks.”

He pointed out that the group “will unveil tomorrow the 4 air defense systems at the martyr Abdul Aziz al-Muharram exhibition.”

