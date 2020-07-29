BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – One of the leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, announced on Tuesday, the defection of an entire battalion from the forces of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and its return to Sana’a with its leader.
Bukhaiti tweeted: “The entire battalion with its commander returns to the homeland,” without revealing the name of the battalion and its overseer.
If true, this would be another blow to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, which is currently trying to regain large parts of the country that under the control of the Ansarallah forces.
Since the start of the new year, the Ansarallah forces have managed to take control of the governorate of Al-Jawf, including its administrative capital, which was a long-time stronghold for the Islah militia.
The Ansarallah forces are now focused on capturing the Marib Governorate, which has been under the control of the Islah and Yemeni Armed Forces for duration of the war.
