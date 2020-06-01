BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The command of the joint forces of the Arab Coalition announced the interception and shooting down of two drones allegedly launched by the Ansarallah forces towards the Khamis Mushait region in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Arab Soalition, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said today on Monday, “Today, Monday, coalition forces intercepted and shot down two drones fired by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards civilian areas in the city of Khamis Mushait.”

Maliki pointed out that “the Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians, as well as population gatherings that threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.”

He stressed that “the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition continues to take and implement deterrent measures against the Houthi militants to neutralize and destroy these capabilities strictly, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

Al-Maliki said that these “hostile and terrorist acts using drones are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and confirm the rejection of the ceasefire and escalation initiative announced by the coalition, which began on April 09, 2020 and there was no response.”

The spokesman pointed out that the total violations amounted to more than 5,000 penetrations using all types of light and heavy weapons, as well as ballistic missiles.

