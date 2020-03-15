BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Saturday that their air defenses were able to scare off a Saudi-led Coalition F-15 jet over the skies of Yemen’s Al-Jawf Governorate.

A spokesman for the Ansrallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari’i, said in a brief statement on his Facebook page, “This evening, the air defenses managed to confront an F-15 warplane in the sky of Al-Jawf Governorate.”

The spokesperson said that “the confrontation took place with the Fatr-1 system,” stressing, “forcing the war plane to leave before carrying out any hostilities.”

On February 23, the group disclosed that it had 4 new air defense systems, “Saqib 1, Saqib 2, Saqib 3, and Al-Fitr 1”, which it said had been developed with Yemeni expertise.

Prior to the announcement about their new air defense systems, the Ansarallah forces managed to shoot down a Saudi Tornado jet over northern Yemen.

