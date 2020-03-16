BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah air defenses forced a group of Saudi-led Coalition planes to leave Yemeni airspace on Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces reported.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sari’, said on Twitter, “This afternoon, the air defenses were able to address the formation of a combat group consisting of a number of F-15 warplanes in the sky of the Al-Jawf Governorate, forcing them to leave before carrying out any hostilities.”

He explained that “the response process was carried out with a number of Fateer 1 missiles.”

The Fateer 1 system is one of the new air defense systems that the group unveiled on February 23 last year, as well as the “Thaqib 1”, “Thaqib 2” and “Thaqib 3” systems.

In mid-February, the group announced the shooting down of a Tornado coalition fighter while it was flying over the Al-Jawf Governorate.

