BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – A U.S.-led Coalition convoy consisting of about 20 trucks crossed the Syrian city of Qamishli on Tuesday, coming from the Iraqi Kurdistan region of Iraq, to ​​the American bases in Al-Hasakah.

The Coalition convoy was reportedly carrying logistical materials and electrical transformers to the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The convoy was seen entering Al-Hasakah Governorate from the Al-Waleed Crossing that links Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate with Syria.