BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Libyan army announced on Saturday that they shot down another Turkish aircraft in the vicinity of the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase west of the capital, Tripoli, along the Tunisian border.

The Libyan Army’s “Military Information Division” said, “The Libyan Arab Armed Forces air defense platforms targeted an Anka-S Turkish drone, which is dubbed “the Phoenix” and it was shot down on the outskirts of the Uqba ibn Nafi Base – Al-Watiyah Airbase.”

The official spokesman for the Libyan Army , Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic that the Turkish forces are on the ground in Libya and that many Turkish officers and soldiers were killed in the Libyan capital recently.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar denied that there were deaths among the Turkish forces in Libya , and said that “the Turkish armed forces will continue to do what must be done in Libya, within the framework of supporting legitimacy.”

The Turkish Army is currently providing direct support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), who is at war with the Libyan National Army.

Despite calls for a nationwide ceasefire by the United Nations, the war in Libya has continued to rage in northwestern part of the country, as the Turkish-backed forces rejected the proposal from the commander of the LNA, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to have a month-long ceasefire in order to observe Ramadan.

