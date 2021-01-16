The Project 22160 patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev of the Black Sea Fleet passes through Bosporus and Dardanelles straits towards the Mediterranean region, the Fleet announced Friday.

“The ship crew carries out transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, where it will perform tasks within the permanent operational unit of the Russian Navy,” the Fleet press service said.

The announcement added that the ship will reinforce the Naval group in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet activity plan.

The Dmitry Rogachev, the second ship of Project 22160, was commissioned in 2019, and performs duties within the Black Sea Fleet. The third ship, the Pavel Derzhavin, was commissioned in November 2020.

The Russian foreign ministry released a statement on Friday informing that Russia is beginning domestic procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty “over the lack of progress in what concerns the removal of obstacles for its continuation in the new conditions”

Source: TASS