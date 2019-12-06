BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Another massive Russian military convoy was observed heading to the Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria this week, RT Arabic reported.

According to the RT Arabic report, the Russian military convoy made its way from the ‘Ayn ‘Issa area of the Al-Raqqa Governorate for the Qamishli Airport in neighboring Al-Hasakah.

This Russian military convoy is the second major deployment of troops to the Qamishli Airport in the past 48 hours.

