BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – An Israeli news channel revealed this week that a new country in the Arab world has joined the “axis of evil” against Israel.

The Hebrew-language Channel 12 news stated that the Israeli Defense Forces now consider Yemen as part of this axis and that it must prepare to confront it.

Channel 12 said that that Yemen come into Iran’s grip, as it has become part of the Iranian-led “axis of evil,” which is actively apposed to Israel and its allies in the Middle East.

They reported that Israel had worked for many years in the Red Sea to prevent the smuggling of Iranian weapons into the Gaza Strip, and to protect Israeli merchant ships passing through the sea, but a little while ago, Yemen became a threat to Israeli interests in the region.

Channel 12 stated on its website that Iran is developing drones and precision missiles in both Iraq and Yemen, and those missiles and planes can reach Israel, as well as Iran providing the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) with modern weapons, which means that Yemen has become a new strategic threat to Israel.

The channel indicated that the Abraham Agreement signed by Israel with the Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan give their countries the opportunity to participate in preserving freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as well, which means the inauguration of a new Israeli defense arena.

It is noteworthy that the UAE and Bahrain signed a peace agreement with Israel on the fifteenth of last September, sponsored by the United States in the White House, in addition to the announcement by US President Donald Trump of another similar agreement with Sudan, on the twenty-third of October. The first, then followed by Morocco, on the tenth of last month.

In a related context, the Israeli army stated last Friday that Tel Aviv is monitoring Iran’s movements in the region, expecting that the danger will come from Iraq and Yemen, and confirming that the Israeli submarines are sailing to “various places, far and near.”

“Iran may attack Israel from Iraq or from Yemen,” Heday Zilberman, the Israeli army spokesman, said in an exclusive interview with Elaph, adding that “we have information that Iran is developing drones and smart missiles that can reach Israel.”

In response to a question about an Israeli submarine crossing the Suez Canal bound for the Red Sea and possibly the Gulf, the Israeli army spokesman said that he does not confirm this matter, except that he does not deny that the Israeli navy is operating everywhere, noting that “Israeli submarines are sailing quietly to various places near and far.”