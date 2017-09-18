BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 P.M.) – Another senior leader of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) has been assassinated in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Abu Yaser al-Shami, a chief of real estate for Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, was killed last night as he was passing through the town of Harm in Idlib’s northern countryside.

According to reports, the jihadist leader’s car was lit up by a torrent of gunfire coming from multiple assailants, killing him instantly.

The assassins who carried out the attack remain unidentified, either as individuals or as a group. No faction, rebel or pro-government, has taken credit for the hit.

This is now the third time in one week that a high-ranking Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham leader has been killed in Idlib at the hands of unknown assailants.