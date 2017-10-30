BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The recent string of assassinations targeting the commanders of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in Idlib continued on Monday, as another emir was reportedly killed near the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Abu ‘Ali Dumar was traveling along the Idlib-Maat Misr Road last night, when his vehicle was fired on by unknown assailants.

The jihadist emir was found dead in his vehicle, becoming the 7th commander to be killed in the past week.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

1 Comment on "Another Al-Qaeda commander assassinated in Idlib"

This imbecile looked pretty retarded.

30/10/2017 19:49
