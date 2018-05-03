BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Earlier today, over 5,000 militants and their family members departed from the towns of Babila, Beit Sahm, and Yalda in southern Damascus for the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

As pictured below, at least 32 buses arrived this morning to make the long trip through the Syrian government’s territories to northern Syria:

Leith Aboufadel | AMN
Leith Aboufadel | AMN

Following the departure of these 5,000+ people, another 10,000 militants and their family members are expected to depart from these three towns in the coming days.

Once this large evacuation is complete, the Syrian military will have full control of these three southern Damascus towns.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Discuss

