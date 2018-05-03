BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Earlier today, over 5,000 militants and their family members departed from the towns of Babila, Beit Sahm, and Yalda in southern Damascus for the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
As pictured below, at least 32 buses arrived this morning to make the long trip through the Syrian government’s territories to northern Syria:
Following the departure of these 5,000+ people, another 10,000 militants and their family members are expected to depart from these three towns in the coming days.
Once this large evacuation is complete, the Syrian military will have full control of these three southern Damascus towns.
35
- 35Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource â€” a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. Thatâ€™s fine. But remember toÂ criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.