BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrest by Greek authorities of an employee of the Turkish Consulate General on the island of Rhodes, as part of investigations into allegations of espionage due to his taking pictures of Greek ships.

The Greek media reported that two people were arrested on the island of Rhodes on charges of spying for Turkey, and for violating the law on security measures.

The Greek City Times website stated that one of the accused was working on a passenger ship sailing between Rhodes and the island of Kastellorizo, near the coast of Turkey, while the second worked in a consular institution in Rhodes (and it is likely that it is Turkish).

It is believed that these two people were filming warships and military sites of the Greek army and delivering the footage to an employee of the Turkish consulate.

Turkey had not commented on the incident until this week.