BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A well-known jihadist propagandist posted a bounty on his Telegram channel this past weekend, calling for the killing of two Russian field journalists who have extensively covered the Syrian war from the front-lines.
Tahir Al-‘Umar of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) posted on his Telegram channel that he would give any militant $25,000 (USD) to kill Russian journalists Evgeny Poddubnyy or Oleg Blokhin.
Al-‘Umar offered $50,000 (USD) if either Russian journalist is killed by a sniper and $100,000 if they kidnap the journalists or a Russian soldier.
This bounty comes two weeks after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their Turkish-backed allies lost several areas across the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has long been accused of targeting journalists, whether it is kidnapping or killing them.
The jihadist group, who relies on social media to spread their propaganda, are targeting these particular Russian journalists because they have often posted from the front-lines to disprove the militant claims.
