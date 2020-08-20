BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement announced on Thursday that their forces killed the Islamic State’s top emir in Yemen.

In statement released by Al-Masirah TV, the Ansarallah Movement said they killed the Islamic State emir and the arrest of another leader in a powerful operation in the Al-Bayada Governorate this week.

The Ansarallah forces reportedly carried out the ambush operation in the Qifah District, resulting in the killing of the ISIS emir, Abu Al-Walid Al-Adani.

They said their forces also killed a number of terrorists from the Islamic State during the powerful operation in central Yemen this week.

They indicated, “Last Monday, the Sana’a forces were able to cleanse the areas of Hama Awaja and Hama al-Qah at the Qifah front from ISIS elements.”

The Ansarallah forces have been advancing inside Al-Bayda for several days, as they have managed to capture at least 80 percent of the governorate after intense clashes with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and Al-Qaeda.