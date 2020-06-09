BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – On Sunday, social media accounts in Egypt shared videos that said were “3rd Army in Egypt is moving west towards the Libyan border.”
After the video spread, an Egyptian army hashtag circulated on the Twitter, where it later went viral.
The video showed what is believed to be the 3rd Egyptian Army heading west through Sidi Barani with a large group of tanks and armored vehicles.
The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed, while no official Egyptian sources have commented so far on the matter.
Many pro-GNA accounts have alleged that the Egyptian Army plans to enter Libya to help the Libyan National Army (LNA) stop the progress of the Turkish-backed forces.
Over the course of a month, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have retaken large parts of northwestern Libya, including a number of cities and the administrative border of Tripoli.
