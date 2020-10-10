BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A Russian YouTube channel released this week, footage of the alleged Azerbaijani attack on an Armenian S-300 battery in the Karabakh region.

According to the ‘Caliber’ YouTube channel, an Azerbaijani aircraft bombed the S-300 battery in the Karabakh region, which resulted in its subsequent destruction.

In the video the channel released, the alleged Azerbaijani aircraft can be seen zeroing in on the target before opening fire.

It should be noted that despite this claim, the remains unverified and there has been no mention of its destruction by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.