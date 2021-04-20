BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that its Aerospace Forces destroyed a terrorist training base near the city of Palmyra in central Syria, in an operation that resulted in the killing of about 200 militants.

The deputy director of the Hmeimim Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Parties in Syria affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Alexander Karpov, said in a statement:

“According to information available, the militants have established a hidden base northeast of Palmyra, where combat groups have been formed to send them to different areas of the country and carry out terrorist operations there, as well In it, improvised explosive devices were produced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Karpov continued: “After confirming the data from several channels regarding the coordinates of the terrorist sites, the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft carried out strikes that resulted in the destruction of hiding places and the elimination of up to 200 militants and 24 four-wheel-drive vehicles loaded with heavy-caliber machine guns in addition to about 500 kilograms of ammunition and components for the production of improvised explosive devices. ”

A video has since been released on various social media channels, with the watermark of the Russian Spring publication (RuVesna.SU); it shows the alleged attack on a number of militants in an undisclosed location near Palmyra.

In the video (below), the aircraft zeroes in on the target and then strikes what appears to be 20 or more militants.

It should be noted that Al-Masdar cannot confirm the authenticity of this video, nor has the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed it.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!