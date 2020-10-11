BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Another video of a Turkish-backed Syrian militant participating in the battles inside Karabakh was released this week.

In this video, the alleged militant, who is unidentified, can be seen repeatedly saying “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) before complaining about the Armenian forces.

During his complaint about the Armenian forces, he claims the latter ‘butchered’ his comrades during a battle on an unknown date.

Pro-Turkish mercenaries perform the Gray Wolves salute, evoking a group known for its ultra-nationalist, terrorist activities in #Turkey

Other footage shows Syrian terrorists fighting on the side of #Azerbaijan call out to God in Arabic when escaping #ArmeniaAgainstTerrorism pic.twitter.com/iJFtGhk6E9 — Armenian Unified Infocenter (@ArmenianUnified) October 11, 2020

The video was shared by the Armenian Ministry of Defense and its Press Secretary, Shushan Stepanyan.