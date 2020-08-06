BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – A Russian-made S-300 air defense system has been spotted near the strategic port-city of Sirte in north-central Libya.
According to conflict observers, a photo taken east of Sirte allegedly shows the presence of an S-300 air defense system, which is something that Libya did not previously possess.
🚨
96L6/96L6E Cheese Board early-warning and acquisition radar commonly used with S-300 and S-400 missile systems and what appears to be an S-300 TEL on the right, allegedly spotted near LNA-controlled Ras Lanouf oil port, east of Sirte.
photo via @alkaraisili pic.twitter.com/zOOziuy4yQ
— Status-6 (@Archer83Able) August 5, 2020
However, while some claim that this is an S-300 system, the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, said that the photo does not necessarily confirm its presence, as it is only possible to confirm the ownership of the radar.
“At the moment, there is no complete confidence that we are talking about the S-300 complex, since it was only possible to confirm the ownership of the radar; however, given the fact that Russian military aircraft regularly fly to Libya, landing at air bases controlled by the Libyan National Army. Moreover, we are talking about Russian military specialists, analysts are inclined to believe that we are talking about these complexes,” the publication said.
The Libyan National Army has not commented on the claims of the S-300 system’s deployment to Sirte.
It should be noted that neighboring Egypt does possess an S-300 system and given their alliance with the Libyan National Army, the deployment of this weapon could very well be possible.
