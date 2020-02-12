BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently struck a Turkish military convoy that was reportedly transporting equipment to their allied forces in the Idlib Governorate.
READ ALSO: Russia Transports Tanks to Syrian Army Amid New Offensive in Idlib and Aleppo – Photos
The attack reportedly occurred near the Taftanaz Airbase in northern Idlib; this area has been under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies for several years.
A video allegedly taken from the Syrian Arab Army’s positions during the attack was released on Tuesday, showing smoke billowing from the convoy.
The Syrian Arab Army has been recently intensifying their attacks against the jihadist rebels in the Idlib countryside, despite the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces, who also increased their presence in the governorate after the SAA’s large-scale advance along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).
Since this attack by the Syrian Army, the Turkish Armed Forces have allegedly responded two separate incidents, including new strikes on the SAA’s positions inside the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.
The Syrian Army has denied any casualties as a result of these attacks, while the Turkish Ministry of Defense claims “30-35 Syrian regime personnel neutralized.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.