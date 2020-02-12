BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently struck a Turkish military convoy that was reportedly transporting equipment to their allied forces in the Idlib Governorate.

The attack reportedly occurred near the Taftanaz Airbase in northern Idlib; this area has been under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies for several years.

A video allegedly taken from the Syrian Arab Army’s positions during the attack was released on Tuesday, showing smoke billowing from the convoy.

The Syrian Arab Army has been recently intensifying their attacks against the jihadist rebels in the Idlib countryside, despite the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces, who also increased their presence in the governorate after the SAA’s large-scale advance along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

Since this attack by the Syrian Army, the Turkish Armed Forces have allegedly responded two separate incidents, including new strikes on the SAA’s positions inside the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.

The Syrian Army has denied any casualties as a result of these attacks, while the Turkish Ministry of Defense claims “30-35 Syrian regime personnel neutralized.”

