BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that “every terrorist group in our region received its teachings in religious schools funded by Saudi Arabia.”

Khatibzadeh tweeted on Thursday “No amount of Saudi confusion can hide this ugly reality.”

He added in another tweet about Saudi Arabia:

“Their atrocities in Yemen, and the infamous killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are just some of their other stunts, and the latest of this is their standing with the state sponsor of terror against the Palestinians.”

“The Saudis must change course,” he continued. “The policy of inflaming tensions can no longer be defended.”

The tweets of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, came in response to recent statements by the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, in which he said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not endorse the policy of assassinations, and indicated that Iran blames Saudi Arabia for every earthquake or flood .

“It seems that despair has prompted Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Javad Zarif, to place any blame on the Kingdom and accuse it of causing what is happening in Iran,” Al-Jubeir said .

“Perhaps when an earthquake or a flood occurs in Iran, he will accuse the kingdom of causing it as well,” he said.

Then he directed his speech to Zarif , saying, “The assassinations, we do not approve of them in any way and are not the policy of the Kingdom, unlike the Iranian regime that has been based on assassinations around the world since the revolution that Khomeini kidnapped in 1979.”

“You can ask us and ask many countries, and you will know … that we have lost many of our citizens due to Iran’s criminal and illegal behavior,” he concluded.

Zarif had said, through his official Instagram earlier that “the assassination of Fakhrizadeh ​​is a cowardly terrorist act resulting from Pompeo’s recent visit to the region and the American-Israeli-Saudi meeting in the Kingdom.”

“Pompeo’s quick trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu’s statements show the conspiracy that unfortunately culminated in a cowardly terrorist act on Friday and the martyrdom of one of the country’s top leaders,” he added.

On Monday, Iran buried the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last Friday, after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran.