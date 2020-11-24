BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The U.S. National Security Adviser announced on Monday that the United States “keeps all options open” regarding the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) in Yemen, amid reports that the Donald Trump administration may designate the group a “terrorist” group.

In an interview with reporters during a visit to the Philippines, Robert O’Brien criticized the group for failing to engage in “a peace process in good faith” to end the conflict, according to AFP.

Asked whether the United States would designate the Ansarallah Movement a “terrorist organization,” O’Brien said Washington was monitoring the situation “closely.”

He explained, “We are constantly studying whether or not we should designate a terrorist group and how we should do so.”

He continued, “Trump is still president of the United States and will remain so for the next 50 days, and this matter will definitely be on the agenda, and we will have to see how that will happen.”

“At the present time, we urge the Houthis to turn away from the Iranians and stop attacking their neighbors and people on Yemeni territory, and to engage in a peace process in good faith with other stakeholders in Yemen,” he added.

The Ansarallah Movement controls the capital, Sanaa, and a large part of the north, after a five-year war with government forces that caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition that includes Western powers, including the United States.