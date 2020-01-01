BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Faisal Al-Miqdad, said that any illegal foreign presence on Syrian soil will be treated as an aggression and occupation of Syrian territory.

Al-Miqdad said in a statement to the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday, “we are always ready to sacrifice and defend the Syrian territories. Whether Arab, Palestinian, and Syrian lands. ”

Miqdad’s statements came on the sidelines of his meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, the top aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, who is visiting the Syrian capital this week.

The Deputy FM stressed that Syria and Iran are in one war against terrorism, calling on the international community to be with them in this war, as well as the countries involved in supporting terrorism.

Miqdad called on foreign countries to stop their support for terrorism in Syria, “Including the United States of America to stop this support, because the world revealed its ugly face, especially after the bloody and unacceptable American aggression against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, which areone of the tools of the Iraqi state in the fight against terrorism, and the PMF should be supported and not bombed, but these are American policies.”

