BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Faisal Al-Miqdad, said that any illegal foreign presence on Syrian soil will be treated as an aggression and occupation of Syrian territory.
Al-Miqdad said in a statement to the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday, “we are always ready to sacrifice and defend the Syrian territories. Whether Arab, Palestinian, and Syrian lands. ”
Miqdad’s statements came on the sidelines of his meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, the top aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, who is visiting the Syrian capital this week.
The Deputy FM stressed that Syria and Iran are in one war against terrorism, calling on the international community to be with them in this war, as well as the countries involved in supporting terrorism.
Miqdad called on foreign countries to stop their support for terrorism in Syria, “Including the United States of America to stop this support, because the world revealed its ugly face, especially after the bloody and unacceptable American aggression against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, which areone of the tools of the Iraqi state in the fight against terrorism, and the PMF should be supported and not bombed, but these are American policies.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.