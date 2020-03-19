BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent more reinforcements to the Jabal Al-Zawiya front of southwestern Idlib this week, as they prepare to launch a new push towards the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

According to a field report from the southwestern Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements and heavy equipment to the Jabal Al-Zawiya front near the administrative border of the Hama Governorate on Wednesday.

The recent arrival of these reinforcements coincides with the deadline given by the Russian military to their Turkish counterparts about the withdrawal of all militant groups from the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

A source from the Syrian Arab Army confirmed earlier this week that the Russian military has extended the withdrawal deadline for the militant forces along the M-4 Highway.

However, the latter responded to these demands by destroying a part of the roadway to block the joint patrols that were agreed upon during the Moscow meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With no movement from the militant forces, the Syrian Arab Army has begun amassing a large force along the northwestern axis of Jabal Al-Zawiya.

It appears they have now set their sights on the city of Jisr Al-Shughour, which is an important site along the M-4 Highway and near the Turkish border.

If the Syrian Army can retake Jisr Al-Shughour, they will be able to cutoff one of the most important jihadist supply lines in Syria.

